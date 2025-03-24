Former US Representative, Mia Love of Utah, the daughter of Haitian immigrants and the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49.

Her family announced her death on her X account.

She had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer and had participated in a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center, where she received immunotherapy.

Earlier this month, her daughter shared that she was no longer responding to treatment.

According to the family’s statement, she died peacefully at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully.

ALSO READ British rapper Yung Filly accused of raping tourist in Magaluf



We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences,” her family said.

Utah Governor, Spencer Cox expressed his condolences, calling Love a “true friend.”

“Her legacy of service inspired all who knew her,

We pray for her family and mourn with them” Cox said.

Love’s political career began in 2003 when she won a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs, a rapidly growing community about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. She later became the city’s mayor.

In 2012, she ran for Congress but narrowly lost to Democratic incumbent Jim Matheson in a district covering Salt Lake City suburbs.

She ran again in 2014 and won, defeating first-time candidate Doug Owens by about 7,500 votes.

During her campaigns, Love did not focus on her race but acknowledged the historic nature of her victory after winning in 2014.

She remarked that her election proved wrong those who doubted that a Black, Republican, Mormon woman could win a congressional seat in predominantly white Utah.

Seen as a rising star in the GOP, Love distanced herself from Donald Trump, who was unpopular among many Utah voters, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

When a 2005 recording surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments about women, she chose not to attend the Republican National Convention and made it clear she would not vote for him.

Instead, she endorsed Texas Senator Ted Cruz, though he later dropped out of the race.

During her 2018 reelection campaign, Love sought to differentiate herself from Trump on trade and immigration while aligning with Republican positions on tax cuts.

Despite the Republican voter advantage in her district, she lost to Democrat Ben McAdams, the former mayor of Salt Lake City, by fewer than 700 votes.

The day after her defeat, Trump criticized her and other Republicans who had not fully supported him.

“Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia,” Trump said.

Following her time in Congress, Love worked as a political commentator for CNN and held a fellowship at the University of Sydney.

After Trump’s election in November, she reflected on the outcome.

“Yes, Trump says a lot of inconsiderate things that are unfortunate and impossible to defend. However, his policies have a high probability of benefiting all Americans,” she wrote.

(ABC News)