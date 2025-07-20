US: Ex-Epstein lawyer urges release of more records

A former lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein is calling on the US Justice Department to release more documents from its sex-trafficking probe.

Alan Dershowitz also urged the government to offer immunity to Ghislaine Maxwell so she can testify.

He made the remarks Sunday during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

Dershowitz said the grand jury transcripts that Attorney General Pam Bondi asked to be unsealed won’t include what many Trump supporters are hoping for.

“I think the judge should release it, but they are not in the grand jury transcripts,” he said.

“I’ve seen some of these materials,” he continued. “For example, there is an FBI report of interviews with alleged victims in which at least one of the victims names very important people.”

He added, “Those names have been redacted.”

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial.

Trump’s supporters have been pressing for more disclosures in the case.

Earlier this year, Bondi promised that more documents would be released, including “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs.”

But the DOJ and FBI later walked back that promise.

In a joint memo released this month, they said there was “no incriminating client list” and no evidence of blackmail.

The memo also reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide and was not murdered.

Since the memo’s release, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have faced backlash from Trump’s base.

Last week, Trump ordered the Justice Department to ask a federal court to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

On Friday, the department filed the motion in a Manhattan court.

The request covers records from both Epstein’s and Maxwell’s cases.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

She was sentenced to 20 years and is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Still, even if the transcripts are released, they may not satisfy Trump supporters.

Many want other government files disclosed—documents not part of the grand jury.

And the judge may deny the unsealing request altogether.

Dershowitz said on Sunday that more valuable information lies in what Bondi did not request.

“The information that Bondi did not request to be unsealed would be far more informative and far more relevant,” he said.

He also said Maxwell should be granted use immunity so she can testify before Congress.

“She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone.”

“If she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify”, Dershowitz said.