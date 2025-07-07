US: Epstein died by suicide, no ‘client list’ or evidence of murder — DOJ

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to announce on Monday that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered or maintained a so-called “client list,” a department official has revealed.

This comes after months of anticipation surrounding the potential release of explosive new information tied to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The department’s position contradicts long-standing conspiracy theories, mostly propagated by right-wing media figures, who have claimed Epstein was killed and possessed compromising information on influential individuals.

It also walks back earlier suggestions by President Donald Trump that more government files related to the case would be released.

“The Justice Department does not plan to release any new documents in the matter,” the official said.

Axios was the first to report details of the department’s decision, which includes the public release of 10 hours of jailhouse surveillance footage showing that no one entered Epstein’s cell on the day he died.

Over the years, numerous commentators have insisted that authorities were covering up key details of Epstein’s alleged network, including an elusive “client list” said to contain names of powerful figures.

Those claims gained traction when newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to endorse the theory earlier this year.

In a February interview on Fox News, Bondi stated: “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that,” referring to a purported client list. “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.”

Following her confirmation, Bondi, in collaboration with the White House, released a batch of Epstein-related documents — the majority of which were already publicly available. Influencers were even invited to the White House and photographed leaving with binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

Bondi assured more revelations were forthcoming, prompting the department to reassign national security agents to work continuously on reviewing case materials for possible public disclosure.

However, the promised follow-ups never materialised, and public pressure mounted across the DOJ and FBI’s social media platforms.

Despite earlier scepticism, top officials including FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino began acknowledging that the investigation had uncovered no foul play. Bongino, speaking in May, described the jail footage as “clear as day.”

