Officials of the United States Embassy have paid a courtesy visit to the Naval Base in Onitsha, Anambra as a follow-up to the incident of attack on the US convoy in Ogbaru on May 16, 2023.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that a team of officials from the US Consulate and their police escorts were ambushed on Tuesday between 12:00 hours and 14:00 hours, along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by hoodlums.

Nigerian Tribune learned that the US delegation commended the naval personnel in Anambra, for their role in rescuing the two missing officials of the embassy in Ogbaru.

The delegation was said to have been led by the regional security officer, US Consulate in Lagos, Mr Jim Suor.

A source, who was privy to the visit said, “The US delegation paid a courtesy visit on the Commander of the base, Navy Captain G. Osuobeni on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Navy for their response to the distress call and rescue of the two kidnapped members of staff of the US Embassy.

“The head of the US team stated that the US Government is highly appreciative of the efforts of security agencies in Anambra State, particularly the efforts and support of the Nigerian Navy.”

