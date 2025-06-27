US: Electrical worker dangles mid-air after 18-wheeler crashes into bucket truck in Louisiana

An electrical worker was left dangling mid-air after an 18-wheeler crashed into a bucket truck during traffic signal maintenance in Louisiana.

Video shows an 18-wheeler crash into a bucket truck while a traffic signal maintenance crew member was inside doing repairs.

The harrowing moment was captured by a dashcam in Louisiana on Wednesday.

Footage posted on social media by Bill Atkinson shows an electrical worker in the bucket tending to a traffic light when the top of the truck slams into the bucket.

The worker nearly falls out of the bucket and hangs upside down – but appears to be attached to a safety harness.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge spoke to the Denham Springs Police Department, which said the man suffered minor injuries. The media outlet noted the worker was not taken to the hospital.

According to WBRZ-TV, no one else was hurt.

The media outlet reported that the crash was under investigation.

