US elections: Elon Musk’s political committee sued over unpaid petition promises

Elon Musk’s political committee is being sued for not paying voters who signed a petition during the 2024 US election.

The lawsuit targets America PAC, Musk’s political action committee (PAC), which promised voters $47—later increased to $100—for signing a petition in support of the US Constitution.

Voters in seven key swing states were also offered payments for referring others to sign.

Three plaintiffs from Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia say they weren’t fully paid. They’re asking the court to represent everyone in a similar position.

The PAC also advertised a $1 million daily giveaway to one random signer.

A separate lawsuit claims that offer was fraudulent.

Musk, the Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person, has not responded to a request for comment.

America PAC backed Republican President Donald Trump in his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

(Reuters)