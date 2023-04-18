Former US Secretary of State and Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton has said Donald Trump will not win the next election but that current President Joe Biden will be re-elected whoever the Republican candidate is.

Clinton revealed this in an interview on the Sky News interviews programme.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said “more people are onto him [Trump] and his behaviour than they were before.

“I always thought about him, if you follow him you can see it. He accuses people of things he himself is doing, it’s a form of psychological projection.

“I always thought his record in business in particular, but then as we saw him in politics and government, he was someone who cared nothing about rules. He cared nothing about the law,” she said.

She added that despite Trump being indicted and becoming the first former president to face criminal charges, there is nothing in the US legal system that would prevent him from running for president again.

Clinton has been subjected to multiple claims by Trump, including accusations of spying on him and rigging the 2016 presidential election in her favour despite emerging victorious in the election.

