The Nigerian-born United States Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is expected to visit Nigeria to boost economic ties between the US and the West African nation.

In a statement, the US Government said Adeyemo is scheduled to meet with key government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors.

The statement reads: “We are excited to announce that the Deputy Treasury Secretary will soon be making a highly anticipated visit to Nigeria in a significant effort to strengthen economic ties between the United States and Nigeria.

“This visit comes at a crucial time when both countries have recognized the immense potential for collaboration and mutual growth. Nigeria, with its vibrant economy and abundant resources, offers a vast array of opportunities for foreign investment, while the United States, as a global economic powerhouse, brings extensive expertise and capital to the table.

“During the visit, the Deputy Treasury Secretary will engage in a series of high-level meetings with key government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors. The discussions will revolve around enhancing trade relations, exploring avenues for investment, and addressing any potential barriers that hinder the bilateral economic relationship.

“Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, has witnessed remarkable transformation in recent years. The government’s commitment to economic reforms, infrastructure development, and diversification has attracted substantial foreign interest.





“The visit by the Deputy Treasury Secretary further reinforces the United States’ recognition of Nigeria’s potential as a strategic economic partner.

Adeyemo, in an interview with The New York Times, said, “It’s one of those opportunities to go to a place that means a lot to me personally, but also to go to a place that means a lot to me professionally, just given that Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy with a huge demographic boom.”

“It’s just a great chance for me to talk about how we can deepen the economic relationship and the strategic relationship at a moment when Nigeria has a government that’s already taken really important steps in terms of economic reform.”

Adeyemo said that his message in Nigeria will be that “the United States wants to be your partner, not only to provide development assistance, but to think about how we deepen our investment and trade relationship.”

