ICE deportations, arrests hit record high as Trump faces reckoning

The United States deported a record 483,200 people in the 2026 fiscal year, marking the highest annual figure in the history of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its immigration crackdown.

New Department of Homeland Security (DHS) figures obtained by CBS News also showed that ICE recorded more than 491,000 immigration arrests during the fiscal year, which ended on September 30.

The deportation figure surpassed the agency’s previous record of 442,640 removals in the 2025 fiscal year, while nearly 475,000 of the arrests were administrative, meaning they involved alleged immigration violations rather than criminal charges.

According to the figures, the 2026 deportation total was about 18 per cent higher than the 409,849 removals recorded in 2012 under former President Barack Obama. It was also nearly 78 per cent above the 271,484 deportations recorded in the 2024 fiscal year, the last full year of Joe Biden’s presidency.

ICE recorded 50,925 arrests in August alone, setting a new monthly record, while the agency continued to make more than 48,000 arrests monthly in September.

However, the figures have raised questions about how deportations are calculated. A report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse found that formal removals accounted for 63 per cent of deportations in July and August, with the remainder involving voluntary departures and returns.

The Trump administration has defended the enforcement campaign as a public safety measure, highlighting cases involving immigrants accused or convicted of serious crimes.

However, such cases do not represent the entire population affected by the crackdown. A CBS News analysis found that, in July 2026, more than half of ICE arrests involved immigrants who had neither criminal convictions nor pending criminal charges.

The analysis also found that approximately six per cent of people booked into ICE detention during Trump’s second administration had convictions for violent crimes.

Separately, the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute reported that only about 20 per cent of approximately 980,000 deportations carried out by ICE and Customs and Border Protection between January 2025 and July 2026 involved people with criminal convictions.

The figures emerged amid growing public concerns over the administration’s immigration enforcement methods. CBS News national exit polling from the 2026 midterm elections showed that 58 per cent of voters believed the crackdown had gone too far, compared with 22 per cent who said it was about right and 20 per cent who wanted stricter enforcement.

Trump also acknowledged concerns about the campaign during an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes”.

“I think it was too tough,” he told correspondent Ross Douthat.

The president said his administration had received positive assessments for securing the border and removing dangerous criminals but faced criticism over the deportation of long-term immigrants who worked in sectors such as hospitality and landscaping and, in some cases, paid taxes.

Despite the criticism, the administration is not expected to slow the campaign. Several officials told CBS News that ICE had been instructed to target approximately 19,000 arrests weekly, a figure established before the midterm elections.

The enforcement drive is also backed by substantial federal funding. A spending law signed by Trump in July 2025 allocated about $170 billion for immigration enforcement and border security, including $75 billion in additional funding for ICE.

Of that amount, $45 billion was earmarked for expanding immigrant detention capacity, while nearly $30 billion was allocated for arrests, transportation, deportation operations and additional personnel.

The record figures come as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, potentially increasing scrutiny of the administration’s immigration policies and enforcement operations.

(CBS News)