US: Democrat leader, Hakeem Jeffries breaks House record for longest floor speech

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has now delivered the longest speech in House history. He spoke for more than eight hours to delay passage of Republicans’ sweeping domestic policy megabill.

The extended floor time — known as the “magic minute” — is a procedural rule that allows party leaders unlimited time to speak once formal debate ends.

Jeffries’ speech broke the previous record set by Republican Kevin McCarthy in 2021, which itself surpassed Nancy Pelosi’s 2018 mark. All three served as House minority leader during their record-setting speeches.

Jeffries began speaking at 4:52 a.m. ET Thursday and spent the hours reading letters from constituents, highlighting how the proposed legislation could harm people who rely on social safety-net programs.

He also called out purple-district Republicans expected to vote in favor of the bill — districts Democrats are eyeing for the next midterm elections.

“I’m here today to make it clear that I’m going to take my time and ensure that the American people fully understand how damaging this bill will be to their quality of life,” Jeffries said.

He added pointedly: “Donald Trump’s deadline may be Independence Day. That ain’t my deadline.”

The speech is part of Democrats’ final effort to stall the bill before the expected final vote, still likely to pass later Thursday in time for the GOP’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.

At exactly 1:25 p.m., Jeffries crossed the eight-hour, 33-minute mark, officially entering the congressional record books. Republicans, however, showed little concern.

House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed the speech as “an utter waste of everyone’s time, but that’s part of the system here.”

While the speech was the most visible delay tactic, it wasn’t the only roadblock. On Wednesday, conservative hard-liners protested Senate changes to the megabill, forcing a procedural vote to remain open for more than nine hours— the longest such vote in House history, according to Democrats.

GOP leaders worked through the night to sway enough lawmakers and cleared the last hurdle around 3:30 a.m., just in time for Jeffries to take the floor and launch his marathon remarks.

