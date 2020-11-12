US Consulate kicks off 2020 Documentary Film Festival  

ON Monday, November 9, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, launched the 2020 US Consulate General Lagos Documentary Film Festival.

Declaring the film festival open, Ambassador Leonard noted that the US. Consulate General Lagos Documentary Film Festival is an expression of the commitment of the US Mission to strengthen the ties that link Nigeria and the United States of America.

She said: “We recognise that we have many common interests and concerns. We are very proud of the US government’s engagements with Nigerians in areas as diverse as health, education, trade, economic development, security assistance, and the promotion of democratic institutions. You will see exciting and inspirational stories that span entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, education, community engagement, and STEM.

“We also engage with the creative community. We especially support that community’s efforts to use the power of film, music, dance, and literature to create dialogue and find solutions to societal challenges,” Ambassador Leonard remarked.

The virtual festival, which will be on till November 25, will highlight five contemporary documentaries from the American Film Showcase, the premier film diplomacy programme of the US. Department of State, which is produced in partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

These screenings, offering a contemporary view of American society and culture as seen by independent filmmakers, will be accompanied by panel discussions, workshops and master classes with the filmmakers and Nigerian panelists.

