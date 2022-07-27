US commits additional $55m emergency funds to Nigeria’s food security

The US will invest an additional $55 million in food security relief for Nigerians as part of President Biden’s recent pledge at the G-7 Leader’s Summit in Germany to protect the most vulnerable nations from an escalating global food crisis.

This is to be administered through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under its agriculture, nutrition, and humanitarian assistance programs (and subject to Congressional approval), the funds will help immediately address the economic, food and nutrition needs of vulnerable communities in Nigeria most adversely impacted by higher food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, reaffirmed the commitment of the United States and the American people to improving the economic well-being and food security of all Nigerians.

“The United States is committed to mitigating the adverse effect of the current global food crisis on the people of Nigeria. We strongly support Nigeria’s economic prosperity and well-being, and our decades-long partnership with the Nigerian government, the private sector, and the NGO community to address the country’s most urgent development and humanitarian needs.”

“We empathize with the hardships and suffering of Nigerian citizens that have been exacerbated as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its negative impact on food security, and we fully expect President Biden’s initiative will significantly soften the blow of these war-related international price shocks,” she said.

With this funding initiative, US total investment internationally in combating the global food security crisis since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will reach over $5.6 billion.

The United States will use every tool available to address the humanitarian and long-term impacts of Russia’s war and other such shocks on global food security and nutrition.

