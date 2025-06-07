US, Chinese officials set to meet in London, Monday

President Donald Trump said Friday that senior US and Chinese officials will meet in London on Monday, June 9, to revive stalled trade talks.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account.

“I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will be meeting in London on Monday with representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal,” he wrote.

The announcement came a day after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone for 90 minutes.

It was their first direct conversation in weeks.

Trump described the call as “constructive” and said he was “encouraged” about what’s ahead.

The London meeting will be the first formal sit-down between both countries since May 12.

That meeting in Geneva ended with both sides agreeing to reduce some tariffs.

The move offered a temporary boost to markets and business confidence.

US officials said China failed to follow through on commitments—especially around easing restrictions on rare earth exports.

Earlier this week, Trump criticized Beijing again on social media.

“China TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” he posted. “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

The US has since ramped up pressure.

Officials warned American firms to stop using Chinese-made AI chips.

They also expanded export controls and threatened to revoke visas for Chinese students in sensitive tech fields.

China’s Commerce Ministry accused the US of creating instability and acting in bad faith.

Tensions had already escalated after Trump’s April tariffs raised duties on almost all Chinese imports to 145%.

The hikes caused trade volumes to shrink and hurt US companies relying on Chinese goods.

Talks had been frozen for weeks.

Thursday’s phone call between Trump and Xi marked a turning point.

According to The New York Times, China has quietly issued limited export licenses for rare earths.

Analysts see this as a goodwill gesture ahead of Monday’s talks.

But few expect a major breakthrough.

China is still likely to demand more U.S. concessions before easing its own restrictions.

Even so, markets welcomed the development.

On Friday, the Dow rose 450 points.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2%. The Nasdaq added 1.3%.

Monday’s meeting may not deliver a final deal.

But it signals both sides are talking again—and that the economic stakes are too high to ignore.

(CNN)