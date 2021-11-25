US-CDC strengthens Lagos health systems, launches mother-to-child HIV prevention initiative

AS part of the United States of America’s efforts to support a healthier population in Nigeria, the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has launched the Community Prevention of Mother to Child HIV Transmission (cPMTCT) programme in Lagos.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lagos, U.S. CDC country director, Dr. Mary Adetinuke Boyd highlighted the U.S. mission’s goal of strengthening local health systems in Nigeria to respond to disease-related threats.

Boyd explained that there is an urgent need to reach all HIV-positive pregnant women with treatment services to prevent further transmission of the virus from mothers to children and that the services should be provided in conventional health facilities, local communities, and other unconventional settings where women seek health care services.

“The CDC and the U.S. government is ready to partner with Lagos State to strengthen the health systems to respond to disease-related threats. Therefore, there is need to continue building and sustaining structures and systems that promote sustainability,” Boyd said.

Boyd commended the state government for its forward-leaning attitude to prioritise the health of residents, specifically the provision of HIV test kits, waiving of user fees, and release of counterpart funds all of which have been vital to supporting prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission.

She lauded the state’s COVID-19 response, high routine immunisation rate, and remarkable progress in HIV treatment surge, just as she advocated removal of other barriers hindering people living with HIV from accessing health services.

US-CDC implementing partner, Center for Integrated Health Programs (CIHP) is coordinating the program which aims to encourage mothers that are HIV positive to subscribe to HIV health services.

“The relationship between Lagos State, CDC, and its implementing partner, CIHP has been impactful. CDC will continue to support Lagos State through this partnership with the community in improving health outcomes,” she added.

The new approach, in addition to reaching pregnant women at various hospitals, involves working with community-level health centers, community-based midwives, traditional birth attendants, and other non-conventional health care providers. Through this initiative, important live saving HIV services will become accessible to more pregnant women at the grassroots.

The cPMTCT program will also incorporate an enhanced documentation of HIV-positive pregnant women receiving antiretroviral treatment as part of strategies to close the current gaps in Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV.

As of June 30, 2021, more than 1.6 million Nigerians are receiving U.S.-government supported HIV treatment, as a result of a historic surge that placed 350,000 new patients on lifesaving antiretrovirals, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.