US: Brandy, Monica announce first-ever joint tour, 25 years after ‘The Boy Is Mine’

Twenty-five years after their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine” topped the charts, Brandy and Monica are reuniting for their first-ever joint tour across the United States.

The Grammy-winning R&B stars announced the 24-city arena tour—also titled “The Boy Is Mine”—Tuesday on CBS Mornings. The tour begins October 16 in Cincinnati and ends December 7 in Houston.

“They were trying to get us to do a tour since ’98 and it just finally felt like the right time,” Brandy said. “It was a dream come true.”

Monica described their renewed partnership as a “musical marriage.”

“We created the communication and the relationship to do it,” she said.

Their 1998 hit spent 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, placing them among elite company such as Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. After a surprise appearance in Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” music video last year, the duo saw renewed popularity and earned a Grammy nomination for the remix.

Joining Brandy and Monica on tour are Grammy winner Kelly Rowland, hitmaker Muni Long, and 2025 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

The announcement also follows years of reported tension between the singers, which both acknowledged.

“There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around,” Monica said.

Despite the original song’s narrative, they emphasized they never competed over men in real life.



“We don’t even like the same type of boy… there could never have been a boy,” said Monica.



“That part is hard. “We want to give them everything that they want, but we can’t keep you there all night.

So we have to figure out a way to condense this into two hours of just a celebration of music, celebration of womanhood”, Monica said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Presales begin Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with the code BPC.

Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

(CBS News)