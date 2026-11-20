Fiona, the famous hippopotamus whose premature birth made her a global sensation, has died after swallowing a visitor’s hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo announced her death on Thursday, following unsuccessful efforts by veterinary and animal care teams to save her after the incident triggered a medical emergency.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement posted online.

According to the Associated Press, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, had been receiving medical attention after ingesting a knit hat that was accidentally thrown into her enclosure the previous week.

The Cincinnati Zoo explained that the incident happened when a visitor tossed the hat into the air near Fiona’s enclosure. It became caught in a ceiling fan, which subsequently propelled it over the viewing windows and into the hippo’s habitat.

Despite several attempts to remove the object from her system, the veterinary team was unable to save her.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week,” the zoo said. “Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome.”

“The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful, and she did not recover,” the statement continued.

The zoo also appealed to Fiona’s supporters to remember the veterinary and animal care workers who made efforts to save her.

Fiona rose to international prominence in January 2017 when she was born six weeks prematurely, weighing just 29 pounds. Her survival attracted widespread attention, with animal lovers around the world following her development and recovery.

Her popularity extended beyond the zoo, inspiring books, a clothing line, a beer brand and an ice cream flavour, according to the Associated Press.

Fiona’s rise to fame also came months after the Cincinnati Zoo faced international attention following the death of Harambe, a 17-year-old male western lowland gorilla who was fatally shot in May 2016 after a three-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure.

(Fox News)