US-based varsity confers honourary doctorate degree on Apostle Selman

Faith Leads University (FLU), a faith-based online institution registered in Florida, United States of America, is set to confer an Honorary Doctor of Ministry (DMin) in Leadership and Divinity on Apostle Joshua Nimmak Selman.

This prestigious honour recognises Apostle Selman’s significant impact on global spiritual leadership, mentorship, and humanitarian service.

Dr. Paul Okatahi, the Vice President of FLU, an indigene of Kogi State disclosed this on Sunday in a press statement issued and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said Apostle Selman, as the founder of Eternity Network International (ENI) and convener of Koinonia, has influenced millions through his teachings, philanthropy, and cross-cultural ministry.

ALSO READ: Apostle Selman releases power utterances for 2025

Okatahi said the cleric’s commitment to advancing God’s Kingdom with excellence, humility, and integrity has shaped a new generation of leaders across Africa and the world.

“This honor reflects his dedication to spiritual leadership and humanitarian service,” he said.

According to him, FLU is an online faith-based institution that aims to instill godly virtues in its students, enabling them to stand out in moral and ethical excellence as current and future leaders.

He added: “The university’s approach to learning is collaborative and practical, bridging the gap between faith and secularism.

“FLU graduates go on to create positive change in various fields, including business, social, religious, and political spheres”.

Okatahi noted that the graduation ceremony, where Apostle Selman will receive his honorary doctorate, would feature a keynote speech by Tim Auld, Executive Director of Africa Inland Mission (AIM) Canada.

He emphasised that the ceremony would mark a significant milestone in the lives of the graduating students and recognises Apostle Selman’s contributions to global spiritual leadership.

“The conferment of an Honorary Doctor of Ministry on Apostle Joshua Selman is a testament to his impact on global spiritual leadership and humanitarian service.

“Faith Leads University’s recognition of Apostle Selman’s work underscores his commitment to advancing God’s Kingdom and shaping a new generation of leaders,” Okatahi stated.

The ceremony will take place on June 20, 2025, during the Class of 2024/2025 graduation ceremony.