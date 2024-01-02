In a groundbreaking development, Bolaji Oladipo, a US-based Nigerian engineer and research associate at the University of Rhode Island’s Multiscale & Multiphysics Mechanics Research Laboratory, is at the forefront of a revolution in the building industry.

Oladipo in an interactive session said pioneering method for concrete bridge rehabilitation involves the innovative use of additively manufactured fiber-reinforced auxetic thermoplastic polyurethane metamaterials, which showcase unique confinement-strengthening properties.

Funded by a grant from the US Department of Transportation, Oladipo pointed out that the research aligns strategically with initiatives like the United States New Investments for Repairing Bridges Across America.

According to him, his work aimed to provide sustainable solutions for the critical challenges faced by aging infrastructure, particularly deteriorating concrete bridges.

Oladipo emphasised the technical significance of his work, adding that the auxetic metamaterial method offers a transformative alternative to conventional rehabilitation methods.

This method, according to him, does not only promise sustainable and long-lasting solutions for critical infrastructure but also contributes to the strengthening of America’s transportation networks.

“The goal is to stand as a trailblazer in the building industry, with meticulous and innovative contributions paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient infrastructure landscape.”

“The significance of my work is underscored by the imperative need for novel and resilient solutions in infrastructure rehabilitation. The auxetic metamaterial method emerges as a transformative alternative to conventional rehabilitation methods, providing sustainable and long-lasting solutions for critical infrastructure.”

