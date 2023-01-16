US-based Offa indigenes provide 3,000 residents with free healthcare

No fewer than 3,000 indigent people are expected to benefit from the free health care programme sponsored by the Indigenes of the ancient town of Offa in the Offa local government area of Kwara State living in North America under the aegis of Offa Descendants Union in North America (ODUNA).

Speaking with journalists in Offa during the official opening of a one-week free health intervention programme on Monday, the president of ODUNA, Dr Adegboyega Abdulkadir, said that the programme was not only meant for Offa indigenes but dwellers in Offa and neighbours far and near.

The ODUNA president, who is a trained physician and paediatrician, said that part of the activities carried out during the medical outreach includes a screening of beneficiaries for different diseases, their treatment, provision of free medication/drugs, eyeglasses, general surgery, surgeries for hernia, cataract, dental care etc.

Dr Abdulkadir also said that the group provided tools such as walkers and sticks for patients, adding that local health workers involved in child delivery and taking care of premature and newborn babies were also trained.

Dr Abdulkadir, who identified eye problems as prevalent ailments among Offa people, said that half of the beneficiaries of the free health intervention are affected, saying that other prevalent ailments are arthritis and hypertension.

He also said that the main goal of the programme was to help bring quality and affordable health care to the people and effect change in the way people take care of their health and see the importance of health care.

“As natives of ancient town of Offa, after migrating to the US and visit home, we’re unhappy with the issue of health among our people. We then look for opportunity to do something about it. It’s been on for about seven years now. Since I became the president, I saw it as an opportunity to effect change.

”It’s sort of opportunity for people to know their ailments. Many people do not know they are hypertensive until they come for screening.”

Dr Abdulkadir, who identified an inadequate number of good leaders in political offices as an obstacle to good health care among the people, charged Nigerians to elect good and responsible leaders that have the interest of people at heart to effect quality change in various aspects of human lives in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, expressed happiness on the programme, saying that the quality health care facility being enjoyed at the programme was part of his encouragement and advice to Offa indigenes abroad.





“I always tell them during my visits to them to always give back to society whenever they visit home. I always tell them to come home and contribute their quota to development of the community.

While speaking, both the national president of the ODU, Alhaji Azeez Salako Olaniyi Muideen and the national secretary, Dr Olusegun Ogungboye, described the programme as a rare privilege to the people and a sense of patriotism on the part of the donors.

The ODU executives said that many people in the community hitherto had no access to such quality healthcare facilities being provided by the members of ODUNA for them to know their health status, adding that the community had benefitted immensely.

He attributed reasons for the prevalence of eye problems among people generally to hazards they are exposed to, as well as poor diets.

