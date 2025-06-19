US-based Nigerian sleep scientist uncovers effects of sleep deficiency in humans

UNITED States-based Nigerian sleep scientist Jesujoba Olanrewaju has identified sleep deficiency among individuals as a factor that can increase the rates of adverse health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and premature death, in society.

Olanrewaju, in an interview, stated that a comprehensive study of over 1,000 Nigerian adults surveyed across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in 2024, revealed that most Nigerians scored barely above 50 per cent on established sleep health metrics, a finding with profound public health implications.

He added that most Nigerians failed to comply with the recommended seven to nine hours of nightly sleep daily, noting that the recommended periods of nightly sleep are essential for optimal health.

Olanrewaju, a doctoral researcher in the Department of Psychology at North Dakota State University, USA, specialising in behavioural sleep medicine, whose research was presented at prestigious international conferences, including the Society of Behavioural Medicine meeting in San Francisco, USA, and the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Seattle, USA, declaring that there are stark disparities with rural populations experiencing significantly poorer sleep health.

He added that darker sleep environments were associated with worse sleep outcomes experienced by Nigerian adults residing in both rural and urban communities, a finding that contrasts with Western conventions.

Olanrewaju attributed this to contextual factors, noting that safety concerns, poverty, and electricity instability typically associated with darkness significantly impact sleep patterns.

He emphasised the need for individuals to treat sleep as indispensable as food to prevent adverse health implications while calling on the government to integrate sleep health into primary care and public initiatives.

Olanrewaju, a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Society of Behavioural Medicine, the World Sleep Society, the Nigerian Sleep Society, and the American Psychological Association, said further, “Both government and individuals should take action to address this crisis.” Governments should integrate sleep health into primary care and public health initiatives.”

“Individuals should also treat sleep as indispensable as food. When people sleep better, they are happier and healthier and contribute more to economic progress. Society benefits when its members are well-rested.

“Sleeping is a modifiable behaviour, implying that people can learn to improve it. Sleep interventions can benefit entire populations, ultimately leading to a healthier and more flourishing society.

Olanrewaju opined that prioritising sleep health could be a cost-effective strategy for improving national health outcomes and economic productivity as communities grapple with the rise of non-communicable diseases.