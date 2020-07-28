US-based Nigerian Singer, Akeju, recounts career experiences outside Africa

Entertainment
By Femi Oguntayo
US-based Nigerian Singer Akeju

He has been described as one of the most influential Nigerian music stars in the United States, Abbas K.M Akeju popularly known as Akeju made his first shot to fame in 2015 but gained massive recognition in the year 2018 with the release of his hit single “Kiss and Tell”.

Shortly after his hit single, Akeju took his music to the next level when he featured Beenie Man, the Jamaican Grammy-award winning singer in the remix of the song which has till date enjoyed massive airplay within the USA and globally.

Although, he was born to Nigerian parents, with mother from Ilorin in Kwara State, and an Ogun State father, Akeju had most of his early life in Ghana where he developed a strong passion for music.

Akeju

Explaining to Tribune online the steps he took to further foster his career, Akeju said he moved to the United States where he had his first degree in IT from Wagner College, a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from New York Film Academy and NYU Institute of Music where he studied music art and business.

Recalling his experience into the music scene, he said “For me, music is a passion that has horned inside of me for years and possibly from birth. I started recording officially during my formative years in senior secondary school back home in Ghana. My debut single was released in 2011 through ‘BSMG Studios’ and that was like a clear path to success for me as I grew more passion to hit harder.”

According to him, his long-standing philosophy is to promote a strong synergy between African culture and other cultures in the world through songs and fashion style.

Speaking further on his patten of songs and how he was able to gain mainstream recognition in the United States he said: “My typical songs are Afrobeats mixed with Hip-hop. Over here in the US, the afrobeat is getting more recognition. I have performed at major events like AfroJam music conference, 8th annual Anything Goes Live event at Mazi nightclub and more.

“Multiple concerts held here by some A-list artist like Wizkid, Davido and many others have also helped to create awareness which further brings Africa to the forefront in the music industry.”

Akeju has so far produced and recorded other hit songs like Kiss and Tell original Omoge, Luv, Susanna, Sweetie. Ft. Joey B, Emotions ft. Lil scrappy Loving you. Ft. Khadi Diop Sade. Ft. Tome, Smile. Ft. FourEver1 and many others. He is no doubt a talented artist and we certainly can’t wait to see where he places in the next decade.

