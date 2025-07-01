US-based lawyer makes history, becomes first Nigerian to travel to space

A Nigerian-born lawyer and politician, Owolabi Salis, has made history as the first Nigerian to travel to space.

Salis was among six passengers on Blue Origin’s NS-33 mission, which launched from West Texas on Sunday.

His fellow crew members were Allie Kuehner, Carl Kuehner, Leland Larson, Freddie Rescigno Jr., and Jim Sitkin.

The suborbital flight, operated by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, lasted 10 minutes and reached a peak altitude of 105.2 kilometres, crossing the Kármán line—the internationally recognised boundary of space.

Speaking before the flight, Salis said, “This mission is more than just a trip into space, it’s a spiritual journey, a call to inspire future generations.”

He also expressed hope that his journey would encourage interest in space exploration across Africa.

Born in Ikorodu, Lagos, Salis is a chartered accountant and attorney licensed to practise in both Nigeria and the United States. He is also the author of Equitocracy, a book that promotes fairness and equity in democratic governance.

Salis previously made headlines as the first Black African to visit both the Arctic and Antarctic in the same season. He is also well known in Nigerian politics, having contested several elections, including running as the Alliance for Democracy’s governorship candidate in Lagos in 2019.

