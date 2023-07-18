The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) in Washington DC, USA, has chosen to bestow the prestigious ARIKANA EXCELLENCE AWARD upon Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, the media guru and CEO/MD of CEOAFRICA.

This award is given to Africans who have made distinguished contributions to expanding the socio-economic development of the African continent.

In a letter received on July 16, signed by Dr Stella Jefferies DMV Chair, Damien Cook, and Agrippa Ezozo, ADDI Vice President and Human Resources Global Director respectively, the US-based African institute expressed its decision to honour Prince Cletus Ilobanafor for his exceptional commitment and dedication to the Pan African community, particularly his outstanding contributions over the years.

The institute revealed that the Arikana Excellence Award is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and have made a lasting difference, serving as exemplary role models to inspire others.

Prince Ilobanafor, the recipient of the award, is expected to be present at the Howard University Ballroom in Washington DC, United States of America, for the official honour and award ceremony on September 29, 2023.

The ceremony will include a dinner, speeches from distinguished guests, and networking opportunities with fellow awardees.

Expressing his joy upon receiving this unexpected honour, Prince Ilobanafor emphasized his gratitude for the acknowledgement and recognition of his efforts to bring Africa to the world and the world to Africa.

He extended his thanks to the institute for the honour bestowed upon him and dedicated the award to God first and his committed team.

It is worth noting that in May 2022, the Enugu State-born media guru was honoured with the Global African Sheroes Union Award by the African Union – African Diaspora during the Global Pan African Root Synergy Roundtable Conference held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

