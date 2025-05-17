US: At least 16 dead as tornado-spawning storms hit Kentucky, Missouri

A violent, tornado-producing storm system swept through the central United States on Friday, leaving at least 16 people dead and causing widespread destruction across Missouri and southeastern Kentucky.

Nine of the fatalities occurred in Laurel County, Kentucky, where a suspected tornado struck late Friday evening.

According to Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the area experienced extensive damage, including downed trees, damaged vehicles, and debris-strewn neighborhoods.

The Laurel County Fiscal Court posted on Facebook, “Multiple fatalities have been confirmed as a result of a tornado that pummeled Laurel County late Friday evening.

“Destroyed homes and buildings are still being searched by emergency responders. Multiple serious injuries also have been reported.”

London Mayor, Randall Weddle expressed shock at the scale of destruction:

“I have never personally witnessed what I‘ve witnessed here tonight. There’s a lot of devastation,” he told CNN affiliate WKYT.

The National Weather Service confirmed a radar-indicated “large, extremely dangerous” tornado moving east across lower Kentucky shortly after midnight. Videos and photos from Laurel and Pulaski Counties showed obliterated homes, mangled cars, and torn-up landscapes.

The Somerset Fire Department, located in Pulaski County, posted around 11 p.m. Friday: “The southern side of the city has been hit by a possible tornado! Please avoid the area, poles and power lines are down!”

Pulaski County Judge Executive, Marshall Todd declared a state of emergency, and cleanup efforts are underway.

In nearby Corbin, police responded to mutual aid calls, describing the aftermath as “overwhelming.” They urged the public to: “Stop and pray for Laurel County residents and victims of the tornado that touched down there.”

In Missouri, at least seven people died as tornadoes tore through the state. Five deaths were confirmed in the St. Louis area, where emergency responders described catastrophic structural damage.

St. Louis Mayor, Cara Spencer reported:

“This is truly a lot of damage,” adding that “several buildings have collapsed and a lot of roofs are missing.”

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said: “Basically every window” in the city’s firehouse was “blown out,” and about 20 square blocks were significantly damaged.

“This is going to be a very exhausting and extensive search pattern right now.”

Approximately 500 first responders are combing through debris for survivors. Spencer emphasized the urgency of rescue efforts: on“Our priority is life and saving lives and keeping people safe tonight.”

Due to limited cell service, residents were urged to minimize phone usage. Authorities also imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6am in two police districts and are working to declare a city-wide state of emergency.

Some tornado sirens reportedly failed to activate during the event. Sarah Russell, commissioner of the city’s emergency management agency, said:

“The focus now is on life-saving measures in the community.”

South of St. Louis in Scott County, two more deaths were reported. Sheriff Derick Wheetley confirmed:

“The tornado moved from the eastern part of the county, leaving behind a trail of destruction, with multiple homes completely lost and areas left unrecognizable.” Several others were injured, with conditions ranging from minor to severe.

The same system that triggered Thursday’s damaging storms and tornadoes in the Midwest and Great Lakes left more than 700,000 homes and businesses without power by early Saturday, particularly in Missouri and Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.us.

The severe weather threat is far from over. Another round of dangerous storms is expected near the US–Mexico border, placing over 20 million people in the Southwest at risk.

The National Weather Service issued a level 3 out of 5 alert for the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex Saturday evening, warning of large hail, damaging winds, and the potential for more tornadoes.

This multi-day severe weather outbreak is expected to continue through Tuesday, with Oklahoma and Kansas likely to see damaging storms on Sunday and Monday. The threat will shift into parts of the Mississippi Valley by Tuesday.

