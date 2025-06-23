US asks China to stop Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to prevent Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies.

Rubio’s call came after Iran’s state-run Press TV reported that parliament had approved a motion to close the Strait. However, the final decision lies with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Any disruption in the Strait — through which around 20% of the world’s oil flows — could significantly affect the global economy.

China, as the largest buyer of Iranian oil, is seen as having unique influence over Tehran.

“I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them [Iran] about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil,” Rubio said during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

“If they [close the Straits]… it will be economic suicide for them. And we retain options to deal with that, but other countries should be looking at that as well.

It would hurt other countries’ economies a lot worse than ours.”

Oil prices have surged since the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Brent crude briefly hit a five-month high of $81.40 per barrel when markets opened on Monday, before settling back to around $78 — still up 1.4% for the day.

“The US is now positioned with an overwhelming defence posture in the region to be prepared for any Iran counter-attacks,” said Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Financial.

“But the risk for oil prices is the situation could escalate severely further.”

Iran’s threat to block the Strait follows a weekend of heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump said American forces had “obliterated” key nuclear sites in Iran.

Tehran downplayed the damage, claiming the underground Fordo facility suffered only “minor” harm.

The UN nuclear watchdog said it was currently unable to verify the extent of the damage at Fordo.

The situation has rattled energy markets and put pressure on major oil-importing nations.

China, which imported over 1.8 million barrels of oil per day from Iran last month, is particularly vulnerable.

Other major Asian economies — including India, Japan, and South Korea — also rely heavily on oil shipments that pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Iran risks turning its oil and gas producing neighbours in the Gulf into enemies and invoking the ire of its key market China by disrupting traffic in the Strait.”

Iran has little to gain and too much to lose,”said energy analyst Vandana Hari.

Meanwhile, China has condemned the US strikes.

Chinese UN Ambassador Fu Cong called for restraint, urging all parties to resist “the impulse of force… and adding fuel to the fire,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Beijing’s state-run newspaper Global Times echoed this view.

It warned that “US involvement in Iran had further complicated and destabilised the Middle East situation,” and said Washington was pushing the conflict toward an “uncontrollable state.”

As global tensions rise, the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.

Governments and markets around the world are watching closely to see if diplomacy can prevent a wider crisis.

(BBC)

