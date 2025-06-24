US approves $30m for Gaza aid despite fears over violence

The United States has approved $30 million in funding for a controversial aid group operating in Gaza — despite concerns from some U.S. officials about deadly violence near food distribution sites.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has long had U.S. diplomatic backing, is now receiving government funds for the first time.

A document seen by Reuters shows the funding was authorized on Friday under a “priority directive” from the White House and State Department. An initial $7 million has already been disbursed.

The grant was issued through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Two sources said monthly payments of $30 million could follow.

GHF uses U.S. private military and logistics firms to deliver aid at designated “secure sites” across Gaza — an approach that has raised alarms in some corners of the U.S. government.

Critics point to GHF’s lack of experience, its for-profit partners, and a series of violent incidents near aid zones.

One former senior U.S. official said the group was exempted from a financial audit that “would normally take many, many weeks if not months.”

The State Department also waived additional vetting typically required for aid groups operating in Hamas-controlled Gaza, according to sources familiar with the decision.

GHF operates with Safe Reach Solutions, a logistics firm led by a former CIA officer, and UG Solutions, a private security firm employing armed U.S. veterans.

The White House declined to comment. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. GHF also declined to speak on the funding or the controversy.

Israel’s embassy did not reply to questions about the grant.

Reuters previously reported that Israel had encouraged the Trump administration to provide $500 million to GHF.

Since Israel lifted an 11-week blockade on May 19, more than 400 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access food aid, according to the United Nations.

“The majority of the casualties have been shot or shelled trying to reach U.S.-Israeli distribution sites purposefully set up in militarized zones,” said Jonathan Whittall, a senior U.N. official, on Sunday.

“Others have been killed when Israeli forces have fired on Palestinian crowds waiting for food along routes,” he added. “Some people have also been killed or injured by armed gangs.”

GHF said Tuesday that it had delivered more than 40 million meals in Gaza. The group denied experiencing any looting of its aid trucks.

“Bottom-line, our aid is getting securely delivered,” a GHF spokesperson said. “Instead of bickering and throwing insults from the sidelines, we would welcome the U.N. and other humanitarian groups to join us and feed the people in Gaza. We are ready to collaborate and help them get their aid to people in need.”

Earlier this month, GHF suspended deliveries for a day in protest, after dozens of civilians were killed near aid lines. The group said no deaths had occurred directly at its own sites.

The U.N. has long described its aid efforts as hampered by Israeli military restrictions, looting, and limited access across Gaza.

Officials say steady aid flows help reduce chaos, but instability remains a constant threat.

(Reuters)