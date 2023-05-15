The United States has announced the imposition of visa restrictions on some Nigerians who it believes undermined the democratic process of the country during the 2023 general elections.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced the measure in a tweet on Monday, stressing his country’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s desire to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Tweeting on his verified handle, @SecBlinken, he said: “We have imposed visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections. We remain committed to supporting Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

He did not however disclose the individuals that are affected by the latest action.

Expatiating, his statement posted by the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria revealed that those affected were involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results among other election vices.

He added: “Taking Steps to Impose Visa Restrictions on Individuals Involved in Undermining the Democratic Process During Nigeria’s 2023 Elections Cycle.

“The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

“These actions are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

“These individuals have been involved in the intimidation of voters through threats and physical violence, the manipulation of vote results, and other activity that undermines Nigeria’s democratic process.





“The decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

On January 25 this year, Secretary Blinken also announced a similar sanction on some Nigerians and their family members also accused of undermining the country’s democracy.

He had explained in a statement that the move was part of Washington’s move to advance democracy and tackle corruption in Nigeria.

While not also disclosing those who were affected at the time, the top US diplomat had said that they were sanctioned for their roles in the efforts to undermine a recent election in the country.

Blinken added that the visa restriction was not targeted at Nigerians or the government.

Recall that the US had also threatened on November 18, 2022, to sanction anyone who interfered with the democratic process or instigated violence in the 2023 general elections.

Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Rolf Olson, had said it would not shy away from applying sanctions, including visa restrictions, on those found culpable of election rigging.

