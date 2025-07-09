US: After deadly wildfires, severe flooding hits New Mexico town

A mountain town in New Mexico, United States, that was badly affected by wildfires last year is now dealing with severe flooding after heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The rain hit areas that had previously been burned, creating dangerous conditions, officials said.

During a local radio broadcast, Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said there were reports of mudslides and gas leaks in homes that had either been damaged or swept away. He also mentioned that several bridges were underwater and more than two dozen swift-water rescues had taken place.

Three people were reported missing. “They’re in the process of looking,” Crawford said Tuesday night on radio station KRUI.

He described the combined impact of the wildfires and flooding as “catastrophic” for the small community.

According to NBC News, the flooding followed storms typical of the region’s monsoon season, which runs from late June to early September. These storms can bring sudden and intense rainfall. “Last year we had a bad one or two, but this one was right there with it,” Crawford said.

By Tuesday night, no deaths had been confirmed, although some individuals had been taken to the hospital. Crawford said people who were safe and dry should stay there.

In a Facebook post, the village asked anyone unable to reach family members to report them missing to the emergency operations center.

Footage shared on social media and confirmed by NBC News showed streets covered by fast-moving floodwaters and a house being swept into trees by the Rio Ruidoso.

Crawford said that before the rains, the river that swept away the house was so small “you could have jumped across it.”

Rescue teams had responded to around 30 swift-water emergencies, and Crawford said there had also been reports of dead horses.

The National Weather Service reported that the river crested at a record 20 feet on Tuesday. A flash flood emergency was declared after about an inch of rain fell on burn scars left by last year’s wildfires, which killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The South Fork Fire, which started on June 17, 2024, burned more than 17,000 acres. Crawford said the fire was so hot that it turned soil hydrophobic, meaning it does not absorb water. The community also experienced flooding last year.

On Tuesday night, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration request, asking for federal aid.



“Ruidoso endured devastating wildfires and flooding last summer, and now catastrophic flooding is hitting this resilient community again. This crisis demands immediate action,” she said in a statement.

Ruidoso, located in the Sierra Blanca mountains and home to about 7,600 people, is roughly 180 miles southeast of Albuquerque. The village notes on its website that the surrounding terrain increases the risk of flash flooding, and burn scars can make the situation worse.

“This one hit us harder than we were expecting,” Crawford said.

