Members of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), a youth wing, otherwise known as the Ighele R’ Urhobo have been warned to halt the unnecessarily heating up of the polity in Urhobo land over the quest to grab power.

The warning came from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, when Ughelli North PDP Ward Women Leaders paid him a visit at his Network for Good Governance in Warri, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reacting to the leadership crisis rocking the youth association, Onuesoke said it has come to his notice that the UPU youth wing has been involved in one leadership crisis or the other, bordering on corruption allegation which has become a source of worries to the Urhobo nation.

He pointed out that if the youths could not comport themselves well at a tender age, how would they expect the elders to entrust leadership on them when they become elders in the future?

“I have read with dismay on the pages of newspapers and online on how the youths have been accusing each other of embezzlement of funds from one agencies or the other.

“I have also read of the threat of assassination and other odd words among them. The issue of impeachment of one leader and instalment of another had been the order of the day.

“Washing their dirty linen in the public is like rubbishing the whole Urhobo all over the world that has been known to be disciplined, accountable and peace-loving people,” he stated.

He advised the Urhobo youth wing to put its act together and create peace within their fold.