The Urhobo Youth Association Abuja Chapter has commended the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, for his developmental strides in the region.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President, Comrade Kennedy Ejename, in Abuja.

The statement says that as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance and the Senate Committee on Local Contents, Senator Dafinone has made significant contributions to the growth and development of the nation’s democracy.

“On behalf of the Urhobo Youth, the government, and the people of Delta State, I want to thank you for alleviating the plight of the young people in Delta State and the nation at large,” he states.

The statement commends the senator for being committed, diligent, focused, and dedicated to the service of mankind.

“Apart from the invaluable and indelible contributions you have made to national development, you have remained committed, diligent, focused, and dedicated to the service of mankind.” Comrade Ejename stresses.

According to the statement, Comrade Ejename expresses optimism that Senator Dafinone will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the affairs of the Senate and contribute his quota towards advancing Delta to the state of our dreams.

According to the statement, Comrade Ejename states that Dafinone, a professional accountant turned politician, comes from the family of Senator David Omueya Dafinone, who holds the Guinness World Record for having the largest number of members from a single biological family in the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The statement prays to God Almighty to guide, protect, and grant Senator Dafinone more fruitful years of valuable contributions to nation-building.

