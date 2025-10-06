Urgent action needed to address ethnic tensions in Warri Federal Constituency

A call to action has been made by Comrade George Tamaragbabrapa Mulade-Sheriff, an undergraduate student and advocate for peace, to address the escalating tensions among the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw communities in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The tensions, which have been fueled by recent incidents, pose a significant threat to the region’s stability and peace.

The Warri Federal Constituency has a history of ethnic tensions, dating back to the colonial era and post-independence, when arbitrary political decisions redefined traditional boundaries and interests.

The Warri crisis of the mid-1990s, which saw clashes between the Itsekiri and Ijaw communities over land and resource control, is a notable example.

Despite efforts at peace-building, these tensions have persisted, often triggered by local elections, resource allocation, and political power struggles.

The current tensions are attributed to factors such as: Political Power Struggles — contentious distribution of political power, with each ethnic group feeling marginalised and accusing the others of electoral fraud and imbalanced representation; resource Control and Ownership — disputes over oil and natural gas resources, with each community claiming rights over revenue and land; and cultural and Identity Disputes—deep-seated cultural and historical grievances, often manipulated by politicians for electoral advantage.

If these tensions continue to escalate, the consequences could be dire, including humanitarian crises, economic disruption, and security challenges. The social fabric of Warri and its neighboring areas could unravel, leading to loss of life, displacement, and destruction of property.

I call for swift and comprehensive action from both the state and federal governments, as well as community leaders, to de-escalate the situation and establish long-term peace.

This can be achieved through:

Inclusive Dialogue Platform: Initiating a multi-stakeholder dialogue to air grievances and find common ground.

Power Sharing Agreement: Ensuring fair representation of all ethnic groups in political offices and resource distribution.

Security Measures: Deploying security forces while prioritizing community trust and confidence-building measures.

Public Awareness and Education: Promoting unity, tolerance, and understanding among ethnic groups through public sensitization campaigns.

According to the undergraduate, the stability of Warri is crucial not only for Delta State but for Nigeria as a whole, saying that it is imperative that all stakeholders act swiftly and in concert to prevent further violence and restore peace and stability to the region.

Mulade-Sheriff writes from Delta State

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE