Uranta’s passing unbelievable, a huge loss ― Okei-Odumakin

President, Women Arise and Centre for Change (WACC), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has described the passing of human rights activist, Tony Uranta, as so sad, unbelievable and a huge loss.

Okei-Odumakin expressed this feeling on Wednesday in a signed statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in reaction to the death of Uranta, acknowledging the late activist as forthrightness, fortitude and the fire which accompanied his resolve, which he said would be missed. WACC president said the group’s fervent plea and prayer were for a full recovery for the late activist, who had been down for some time due to undisclosed ailment “but Heavens decreed otherwise and we bow in gratitude.”

“We are so sad to hear of the passing-on of our Comrade, Tony Uranta. “It was unbelievable until we heard from Baarong. Now, we are reconciled with this huge loss. “Our fervent plea and prayer were for full recovery, but Heavens decreed otherwise and we bow in gratitude. “We will miss Tony Uranta’s forthrightness, fortitude and the fire which accompanied his resolve,” Okei- Odumakin said. She, therefore, prayed to God to uphold his devoted wife, Baarong and grant his family succour adding: “May Tony finally find peace.”

