Uranta: We’ve lost another brave, dependable voice ― PANDEF

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed sadness at the demise of Niger Delta rights activist, Tony Uranta.

The apex South-South socio-cultural group said besides PANDEF, the South-South geopolitical region and Nigeria, have “lost another brave and dependable voice in the volitions for a just and egalitarian nation.”

PANDEF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, in a statement on Saturday, described the activist as “a strong advocate for peace, unity, social rights and sustainable development.

“A great mobilizer, he continuously rallied various persuasions to set people-centered agendas in the quests for a better Niger Delta and Nigeria.

“As a founding member of PANDEF, Tony Uranta, in the Central Working Committee, worked assiduously, contributing to the drafting of the 16-Point Demand which embodies core and fundamental issues that cut across all segments of the Coastal States of the Niger Delta Region, which PANDEF presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on 1st November 2016, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

He further affirmed Uranta “as a tireless champion for human rights: a fervent and ingenious compatriot, dogged and unflinching. He devoted his life to the service of humanity.

“Uranta contributed many decades to furthering the patriotic ideals and purposes of the Niger Delta people and Nigerians, through his membership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the United Niger-Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, and the Nigeria National Summit Group, among several other initiatives.

“He was also a great proponent of restructuring Nigeria; he held that if Nigeria is to become a truly great country, it must be premised on justice, equity, and fairness.

“He was well known throughout the civil and human rights community, not just for his clever articulacy, but, also, for his human warmth.

“His efforts and selfless services earned him the respect and admiration of many across the Niger-Delta Region and the entire country.”

According to him, Uranta “will be greatly missed and remembered for his intellectual strength, passion, genuine commitment and, more especially, for his life-long dedication to issues of the Niger-Delta Region, Human Rights, and Justice.”

Late Uranta, it will be recalled, led the Nigeria National Summit Group, which spearheaded the call for a national conference that eventually under President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

