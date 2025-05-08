Upsurge of bird strikes hit Nigerian Airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has raised concerns over increasing bird strike incidents at Nigerian airports.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, and Akwa Ibom Airport are the top four airports worst hit by bird strikes.

In fact, MMIA Lagos recorded four bird strikes on Runway 18R in a single day in 2025, prompting the NCAA Director-General, Captain Chris Najomo, to declare bird strike prevention a high-priority task.

The NCAA is now taking a multi-faceted approach to tackle this challenge, guided by the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO), framework for safety oversight.

The authority has sufficient powers to create enforceable aviation regulations and has updated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations to compel airports to maintain Wildlife Hazard Management Plans.

NCAA inspectors have undergone intensive training on wildlife hazard management, with some attending advanced training at Missouri University, USA.

The NCAA has published advisory circulars guiding aerodrome operators on complying with wildlife and bird strike regulations and is reviewing and approving Wildlife Hazard Management Plans for airports.

Regular surveillance activities are being conducted to monitor bird strike incidents and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The agency has identified poor waste management and unchecked habitat growth around airports as contributing factors to bird strikes.

To address this, the authority is working with airports to improve waste management and habitat control.

Research collaboration with academic institutions is also being encouraged to identify bird types, habitats, and migratory patterns and create tailored wildlife management plans.

With these measures in place, the NCAA expects measurable reductions in bird strike reports within the next year.

And by prioritising bird strike prevention and safety oversight, the authority aims to minimise the risks associated with bird strikes and ensure safer skies for Nigerian air travellers.

