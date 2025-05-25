Latest News

Jacob Segun Olatunji
Upskilling for Nigerians set to begin nationwide — Arogundade

Preparations are in top gear at the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (OSSAP-TVEE) to launch a nationwide skills enhancement programme under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The initiative is one of several strategies by the Federal Government aimed at increasing the proportion of Nigeria’s skilled workforce to at least 50 per cent within the next two years.

Speaking during a planning committee meeting in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Dr Abiola Arogundade, revealed that six states have been selected to serve as training centres for each of the country’s geopolitical zones.

According to her, “the designated states include Adamawa (North-East), Ondo (South-West), Abuja (North-Central), Kebbi (North-West), Delta (South-South), and Enugu (South-East).”

Dr Arogundade explained that each zone would train 300 participants in three different skill areas, carefully selected based on market demand, relevance, and the preferences of prospective trainees.

“In the North-Central zone, which is being coordinated directly by OSSAP-TVEE, training will cover Cybersecurity, Solar Installation, and Graphic Design.”

She further explained that the beneficiaries would be drawn from the six states in the zone—Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau—as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

She added that each training session would span 10 days, equipping 300 carefully selected applicants with practical, in-demand skills to boost their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

