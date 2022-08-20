Uproar as FG axes AIT, 21 state-owned broadcast stations, others

AN uproar greeted the decision of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to revoke the operating licenses of over 50 broadcast stations in Nigeria on Friday allegedly for not renewing their licenses.

The stations included the Africa Independent Television (AIT), 21 state government-owned broadcast stations and several other private radio and television outfits.

The affected stations, according to NBC owe arrears of licence fees amounting to N2.6 billion since 2015.

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in a statement expressed concern over the decision.

In a press statement signed by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, on Friday, the professional body of all editors in Nigeria said that the action, if not reversed, would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs in a country where jobs are scarce.

“A caring government should be concerned about the possibility of job losses instead of revenue generation. After all, one of the functions of the NBC is working for the survival and the development of the broadcast industry.

“A critical stakeholder in the nation’s democratic space cannot be shut out at this critical moment of our democracy, especially when the country is preparing for the 2023 general elections,” it said.

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) in a statement also condemned the revocation and withdrawal of the broadcast licenses, describing the action as ill-advised, insensitive and antithetical to the interests of the Nigerian public.

In a statement by Ms Obioma Okonkwo, Head of its Legal Department, MRA said by the revocation of the broadcast licenses of so many stations for alleged non-payment of their licence fees that the NBC was prioritising its desire to make money off the broadcasters over the interest of citizens as the ultimate effect of its action is to deprive millions of Nigerians access to information as well as their rights and ability to freely express themselves through these stations.

Okonkwo said: “We are shocked by this naked display by the NBC of a lack of appreciation of its principal role which is to contribute to the emergence of a knowledge society. Rather, it has chosen to create an environment in which millions of Nigerians will wallow in ignorance, deprived of access to crucial information that they need to make critical decisions in their lives or to enhance their livelihoods.”

Okonkwo further said: “ The fact that so many broadcasting stations have been unable to pay the license fees raises serious questions about the fairness and appropriateness of the fees being imposed on broadcasters by the NBC in such a challenging economic environment. As the NBC, which imposes the fees and collects them for its own use, there needs to be an independent inquiry into this apparent conflict of interest where the motivation of the commission is apparently to make as much money for itself as possible.”

She advised the commission to liaise with the broadcasting stations to identify the challenges facing the industry and come up with realistic solutions to the identified challenges.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) also has described as hasty and ill-advised the decision taken and announced on Friday by the broadcast industry regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission – (NBC), to revoke the licenses of 52 broadcast stations nationwide over indebtedness to the Commission.

“Although, the Director General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah claimed that this development had no political motives, we insist that the action was ill-timed and reckless,” NUJ stated in a press release.





According to the press release signed by the National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzor, “It should be noted that this wholesale revocation of licences at this critical time of insecurity in the Country appears to be a decision taken without careful prior deliberation, consultation or counsel”.

The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos also decried the arbitrary approach of NBC in revoking the licences of alleged debtor broadcast stations.

IPC said that the sweeping revocation confirmed its concern that NBC exercised its powers arbitrarily without recourse to the public interest.

It also confirmed its worry that “NBC continuously constitutes itself to the accuser, the prosecutor and the judge in its own case.

“In this particular instance NBC has not only ordered the revocation of licenses of many TV and Radio stations, but it has also gone further to usurp the authority of the President and Commander-in-Chief and the National Assembly by directing security agents to move in and effect its order,” it said.

