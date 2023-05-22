A pro-democracy group, Free Nigeria Movement, has urged the judiciary to uphold the public confidence by being fair and just in executing their duties at the ongoing presidential elections petition hearing.

The convener of the group, Dr Moses Paul made the call at press briefing in Abuja as he stressed that the judiciary must by the processes of litigation demonstrate to Nigerians that their voice is in courtrooms and not only on the street.

Paul maintained that Nigeria currently resides in the Intensive Care Unit of politics, ideology, infrastructure, national cohesion, insecurity and public welfare as he emphasised that fixing it requires special hands and this must begin with the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

While speaking further, Paul said the group will continue to demand for the right thing to be done to save Nigeria’s democracy and nation from collapse.

According to him: “The walls of tolerance, cohesion and inclusion turn during the 2023 general elections must be rebuilt. One way to begin is through justice.

“The case of double nomination of Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Shettima presently at the Supreme Court must be heard for all its merits in the law. And if found culpable, he should face the full weight if the law.

“Attempts to deny the APC access to electoral materials in Delta State, is most disgraceful and unfortunate. We are a country of laws and must remain within the law in all our dealings.

“People must never be gagged from pursuing legitimate causes to prove their case. We call for the immediate release of all electoral materials to the APC in Delta.”

Paul also said courts must never be used as an instrument to fuel the desperation of politicians and their surrogates.

“As we await the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court, we call on Nigerians to stand up and demand for justice”.

“We maintain our call for the sack, arrest and prosecution of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu; cancellation of the presidential election;





“Establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee for national healing, and compensation of all Nigerians affect by electoral violence.

“We are as strong as our laws and as high as our institutions. We must insist on truth and justice for that is how to save any society from collapse,” he added.

