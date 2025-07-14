Upgrading FSS Oyo to varsity will influence development – NIS Chairman 

. . . appeals to the Presidency, Senate for approval

The Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Oyo State Branch, Surv.(ALH) Waheed Abiodun Lamidi has said that the readiness of the Federal Government, through the National Assembly, in collaboration with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to upgrade the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, to a degree-awarding institution is a welcome idea, saying its establishment would promote National development across the country.

He made this remark in a chat with Tribune Online, following the public and stakeholders hearing on the FSS varsity conversion proposed Bill, initiated by Senator Yunus Abiodun Akintunde, held recently.

According to him, the school was overdue for the transformation process into a degree-awarding institution of learning, in view of its teaching experiences, quality research facilities, and human resources enough to produce skilled graduates in the surveying and Geomatics field.

He noted that over the years, the envisaged ambition of members of the NIS in the country for the upgrading of the school into a university status is becoming a reality.

This, he said, was evident in the recent development at the Senate for its readiness to consider the approval of the school as a degree-awarding institution.

He noted that the school was established in 1908 as a training institution for surveyors in Nigeria.

“There are no trained Surveyors in Nigeria that did not passed through the school for training, a certificate of National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma levels,” describing the move to convert the school as a welcome development for surveyors in the country.

“All NIS members in the country are ready to offer their moral support towards the development of the proposed university. The establishment of such an institution to produce graduates of professional surveyors and Geomatics for Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

“I therefore make an appeal to the Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and the entire National Assembly to fast-track the approval and its immediate take-off,” he urged.

Continuing, the NIS Oyo Chairman appreciated the current Rector of the school, Dr. Dupe Olayinka-Dosumu (an Associate Professor in Geomatics) and members of the Governing Council of the institution for their efforts to make a case for the school’s upgrading process.

He also commended Senator Abiodun Akintunde, who sponsored the bill.

Speaking in the same vein on the proposed university establishment, Oyo State Surveyor General, Surv. Adeoye Adeyemi, an alumnus of the school, asserted that the conversion of the Federal School of Surveying to the Federal University of Geomatics is a blessing to Nigeria.

According to him, the proposed university will be the first in sub-Sahara Africa to produce high manpower skilled in Surveying and Geomatics professional education, saying that the establishment of a university specialized in producing surveying and Geomatics at graduate level would give people with HND in the field the opportunity to update and upgrade themselves in the skill.

Surveyor General of the Federation, Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, while speaking, in justified the need for the establishment of a University of Geomatics in Nigeria.

According to him, it has become a necessity for the government to consider such a specialized institution because of the high demand for its services in the country.

According to him, FSS, Oyo, is an appropriate school to upgrade to a university because of its existing facilities, which have the capacity to produce seasoned graduates in various Surveying professional skills.

“Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, needs very little input to become a world-standard University of Geomatics. Apart from its professionally skilled human resources, as well as its teaching research facilities, it occupies an area of 33.35 hectares,” he said.

Also commenting on the proposed upgrading process of the Federal School of Surveying(FSS), cited in Oyo town in 1934, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, expressed the Oyo community’s readiness to support the upgrading the school into a degree-awarding institution, assuring the Senate that the community would make available the acres of land and other essential facilities that might be needed for the attainment of the project.

Similarly, the Rector of the School, Dr.( Mrs) Dupe Nihinlola Olayinka–Dosumu, confirmed that FSS is fully ready for its upgrading process.

According to her, the proposed university would leverage the existing infrastructure and personnel in the school. This, she said, would require minimal costs for its takeoff and accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The approval and commencement of the proposed university will provide advanced education and training in geometrics and related fields. It will also enhance research and innovation in geomatics and in other allied fields, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the geospatial industry,” she said, adding that it will contribute to economic growth and development.

“Senator Yunus Abiodun Akintunde, the initiator of the Bill and his members deserve commendation for their thought and the move to sponsor the Bill,” she added.

