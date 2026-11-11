(UPDATED)U-17 Women’s World Cup: Tinubu rewards Flamingos with N100m each

… remain focused, humble; First Lady counsels team

For making the nation proud at the just-concluded 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday announced a reward of N100 million for each player of Nigeria’s women’s national football team, the Flamingos.

The team defeated Japan to secure Nigeria’s first historic Women’s World Cup victory.

President Tinubu, represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at a presidential reception held to honour the victorious team, also approved a cash reward of N100 million for the team’s head coach, Akeem Busari.

Each member of the technical crew will equally receive N50 million in recognition of their contributions.

Tinubu, however, directed that the monetary reward for the footballers be issued as savings certificates in view of the players’ ages.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu declared that the presidential package for the team was in fulfilment of Tinubu’s longstanding commitment to recognising Nigerian athletes who bring honour to the country.

She said:

“Before I conclude, let me recall Mr President’s promise to every Nigerian athlete: Make Nigeria proud and come back to a grateful nation.

“In fulfilment of this promise, it is my pleasure, on behalf of the President, to announce the following rewards for the players, technical crew and administrators of the Flamingos, whose collective efforts have brought honour and pride to our nation by winning the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

“For all our players, Mr President is awarding you a savings certificate of N100 million each. Each of you is getting N100 million.”

Restating the condition attached to the N100 million financial package for the players, Senator Tinubu maintained that the money would be preserved for their future and not disbursed immediately.

“Do you know what a savings certificate is? It is money, but it is in trust for you. You are still very young. Do you want to start handling N100 million now?

“For the coach, a reward of N100 million cash, and then for the technical crew, N50 million each. That’s what Mr President said I should tell you.”

The First Lady further hinted that, aside from the presidential package, the players should look forward to similar gestures from their respective state governments.

“I believe that this is just the beginning of the celebration.

“Today, we celebrate a remarkable moment in the history of Nigeria and African sports. By emerging victorious in the final of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco on Saturday, you have made Nigeria the first African nation to win this prestigious title.

“You have also become the first African women’s team to win a FIFA World Cup at any level. This is a truly remarkable and historic achievement, and the entire nation is proud of you.”

“Through perseverance, strong determination and teamwork, you won six consecutive matches and ultimately made history as world champions.

“We all erupted in celebration as Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scored the goals that secured this historic victory.”

The First Lady admonished the players not to allow their newfound international fame to distract them from their personal development and professional ambitions.

“I urge you to remain humble, disciplined and focused, and always remember that Nigeria believes in you.

“You have elevated Nigerian football, inspired millions of young girls and opened a new chapter for women’s football in Africa, showing every Nigerian child that their dreams are valid and achievable, even on the biggest stages in the world.”

“I watched you. I saw the way you greeted the FIFA officials, the African way. Don’t lose that. We are Africans, and don’t ever lose that.

“Always remember that you are proud Africans at any level. What you have done has shown the world that you are the best. But tell them that being respectful is part of our culture.”

Senator Tinubu further urged the players to sustain the values and team spirit that had carried them through the competition.

“As a mother, always remember to pray. Don’t forget the humbling moment you stood together and started worshipping that night. Don’t ever forget that. Wherever we are, God brought us there.”

Mrs Tinubu also commended the team’s coach, members of his technical team, medical personnel and football administrators, noting that their dedication was instrumental to the team’s victory.

In his remarks, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, also justified the decision to invest the N100 million financial rewards for each player in bonds, noting that the players were too young to be exposed to sudden wealth.

He said: “What the President has done today is unprecedented because these are young kids under 17. There is no need to flood them with money that can distort their careers.

“So, we are giving them what we call an FGN savings bond for about five years. That savings bond comes with about 12 to 14 per cent interest annually, meaning each of them will be earning the equivalent of over N1.1 million monthly for the next five years.

“That is enough to look after their education, their training and other needs. By the time the money matures, they will already be adults and can make clear decisions about what to do with their money.”

“I don’t think there is any father who would want to give his 15-year-old or 16-year-old N100 million at this age. But you can invest for your child so that, by the time they are 20, they have money to establish themselves in life.

“That is basically what the President has done. They will have money coming from that bond, enough to look after their families, education and training needs. They will live comfortably over the next five years, and when they have matured, they will still have their N100 million to decide what to do with.”

On the fate of the team’s coach, Akeem Busari, the NSC chairman said FIFA’s decision to make the Under-17 and Under-20 Women’s World Cups annual competitions had created opportunities for greater continuity in player and coaching development.

He said Busari might be asked to progress with the players to the Under-20 level to sustain his familiarity with them, while another coach could be appointed to discover and develop a fresh generation of Under-17 players.

“The most logical thing is that if these girls are moving to the Under-20 level, they should go with the coach who knows them and whom they know very well.

“Then you can ask another person to come in and source for new ones. That is why FIFA made these competitions annual, because they want new players and new coaches to emerge and new talents to be discovered.”

He, however, submitted that the ultimate decision would depend on the number of players still eligible to compete at the Under-17 level.

“We have to look at how many of these girls will still be available for the next Under-17 competition. If most of them are still eligible, it may be better to keep the coach at this level.

“If they are moving to the Under-20s, it may be better for them to go with their coach. All these conversations will have to take place before a decision is made.”

Harmony Chidi, captain of the Flamingos, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, expressed appreciation to the First Lady and President Tinubu for the financial rewards.

“First of all, we give God the glory because this is something we worked for and something we wanted. We are so happy that His Excellency and our First Lady have recognised us.

“It is something that can never be forgotten in our lives. We are proud of it. When we go out tomorrow, we will proudly tell people that our father and mother hosted us. It is something we will never forget.”

She explained that the team would heed the First Lady’s motherly advice to remain focused and not be distracted.

“The plan for me and my teammates is to keep our heads up. After the celebrations, we will settle down and work harder so that we can win more trophies for Nigeria.

“We also want to go out there, develop ourselves and become better players for Nigeria.”

Delivering her goodwill message, Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said she was delighted that the Flamingos had earned international recognition and acclaim through hard work, determination and discipline.

“We are so proud of all of you. We would like to thank the First Lady for the investment in women, and we thank Mr President for making Nigerian women dream bigger.”