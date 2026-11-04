UPDATED: Troops kill three suspected kidnappers, recover four AK-47 rifles in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Composite Brigade of the Nigerian Army, operating in conjunction with operatives of the Kogi State Vigilance Service (KSVS), have neutralised three suspected kidnappers and recovered four AK-47 rifles alongside cache of ammunition during a clearance operation in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The joint security operation, conducted on November 4, formed part of sustained offensives to dismantle kidnapping syndicates and flush out armed elements operating within the Edimogbo and Obele forest belts.

According to an official statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the mission followed earlier reconnaissance and exploitation exercises in Edimogbo Forest, where security forces had been trailing suspected abductors.

Abdullahi noted that the joint task team extended its tactical sweep from Edimogbo Forest toward Obele Forest in pursuit of fleeing bandits.

During the combing exercise, troops made contact with the armed gang, who attempted to flee upon sighting the advancing operational team.

The ensuing firefight resulted in the neutralisation of three suspects, while a subsequent exploitation of the surrounding brush led to the recovery of four AK-47 rifles, 12 magazines, 336 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three bandoliers, and an identity card.

The Army stated that the breakthrough underscores its operational posture of maintaining intelligence-driven dominance, unrelenting clearance missions, and the systematic destruction of identified terrorist and criminal enclaves.

It stressed that establishing continuous tactical dominance across the axis will deny non-state actors freedom of action and restore public confidence among agrarian and transit communities in the area.

The Commander of 12 Composite Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops and the vigilance personnel for their resilience, professionalism, and operational synergy during the operation.

He charged the joint force to sustain the offensive tempo and maintain vigilance to ensure that criminal networks find no safe haven within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its determination to safeguard lives and property across Kogi State and adjoining border corridors, urging residents to assist security agencies with credible and timely intelligence to aid ongoing operations.