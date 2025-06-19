UPDATED: Tinubu admits omission, confers CFR on ex-Kaduna gov

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admitted that he missed out on some names of people who contributed to democracy in Nigeria, during his June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly, adding that one of those names is Colonel Dangiwa Umar (rtd.).

“Today, let me correct that by honouring him with national recognition as Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR),” the President said.

He made the declaration during his official visit to Kaduna State to commission some legacy projects executed by the Governor of the state, Uba Sani, on Thursday.

Tinubu also commended Comrade Shehu Sani for all he has done for democracy in this country, saying, “May God bless you while you deserve the CON (Commander of the Niger).

On the visit, the president said, “Today I have seen an example of people-oriented commitment to the development agenda in the governor who has established not only a critical sector to change and develop the minds of our youths leaving schools, but also provided them with skills and opportunities to excel.

“Senator Uba Sani, the great people of Kaduna love you, and that extends to our commitment to democracy, justice and dignity of life.

“You are a good leader and I am very happy we have to work with you. I think I am a lucky person. I am overwhelmed by the warm reception from the government and the people of Kaduna State. I am particularly impressed with the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in this state.

“We have seen a governor Uba Sani, an agent of change, stability, love, unity and progress. Uba Sani has performed wonders and challenged the environment from a toxic, uncontrollable environment to a state of life, progress and development. I say thank you, my comrade.

“I remember when I came for campaigns, we had to go to Birnin Gwari with a battalion of security. I have it on good authority that you can move to Birnin Gwari today, around midnight, without fear of attack.

“I am proud to say that Kaduna is rising again, and we will work with you.

For this, in every aspect of your development agenda, we will do our best to ensure we achieve the vision of progress, prosperity.

“Don’t forget the fact that the light rail project is there on our focus, we are going to do it and we will do it together.

“I have gone round, what you have been doing is laudable for this country, and I want to remind all our governors that the skills development centre that we jointly commissioned today is an attribute that sub-nationals should follow.

“Whatever we need to do together, we will do it. We will soon launch a comprehensive agenda on that, as well as raise a hope agenda for our food sovereignty.”

In his speech, Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, said Peace councils were established in each senatorial zone, chaired by respected elders who command the trust of their communities.

“These councils have become vital instruments for mediation, conflict prevention, and reconciliation.

“The results have been extraordinary. Over 500,000 hectares of farmland, once abandoned and overgrown, have been reclaimed. Our farmers have returned to the fields, sowing seeds of hope and harvests of prosperity. Markets once shut, owing to

security challenges, have not just been opened but are actually bubbling, and our very productive farmers are smiling to the banks.

“About 535 schools across eight of the most impacted Local Government Areas, that were closed as a result of insecurity, have since re-opened, helping to reduce very drastically the number of out-of-school children that once littered corners and streets of our dear state,” the governor said.

Present at the commissioning event include: Governors of Edo, Ogun, Kebbi, Ekiti, Imo, Lagos, Kwara, Jigawa, Deputy Governor of Sokoto, ministers, National Security Adviser, as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emirs and top government officials, among others.

