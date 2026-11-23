Former National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, and some factional state chairmen of the party on Monday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election, pledging to mobilise six million votes.

Abure announced the endorsement on Monday during a controversial National Executive Council (NEC) meeting attended by members of his factional National Working Committee, state chairmen and secretaries, as well as leaders of the Obidient Movement in the party’s Directorate of Mobilisation.

Among those present were the former South-West National Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi; the Chairman of the LP State Chairmen Forum, Ceekay Igara; the Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olufemi; and the former National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun.

The gathering witnessed a symbolic demonstration of support for Tinubu as Abure and other party chieftains sang the All Progressives Congress (APC) solidarity anthem, ‘On your mandate we shall stand’.

In his address, Abure, who was sacked by the Supreme Court in April 2025, said his faction was prepared to deliver nothing less than six million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that its support would be backed by a carefully coordinated mobilisation strategy across the country.

He said: “We are bringing nothing less than six million votes to President Bola Tinubu at the ballot box in the 2027 elections.

“We are deliberately willing to rally our ward, state, regional and national leaders for the purpose of winning the election.”

The former LP chairman argued that electoral victories were determined by effective planning, political calculations and grassroots mobilisation rather than public demonstrations and political rhetoric.

“Election is about strategy. It’s not about making noise. It’s not about shouting and walking on the streets. It’s about calculation and planning. Deliberately, we can show that. And so any candidate we support will win the election,” he declared.

While ruling out support for the presidential ambitions of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Abure questioned their suitability for the country’s highest political office.

“Obi lacks the capacity and competence for us to support him in the next election. Atiku is also not an option,” he said.

Explaining his preference for President Tinubu, he compared the President’s political relationships with those of Obi, arguing that Tinubu had demonstrated a greater capacity to maintain loyalty among associates and political allies who had worked with him over the years.

He questioned why some of Obi’s former political associates, including his commissioners during his tenure as governor of Anambra State, his 2023 running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and businessman Valentine Ozigbo, were no longer visibly associated with his political activities.

“There is a wide gap of difference between Tinubu and Obi, who are the two leading presidential candidates. However, Tinubu has succeeded in raising a pool of people who did not betray him,” Abure said.

He added: “Those who were his chief of staff, those who were his CSOs, those who were his security personnel, his PAs, till today they are still working with him.”

Abure further questioned Obi’s ability to manage Nigeria’s political and ethnic diversity, arguing that the capacity to build lasting relationships and political alliances was essential for effective national leadership.

“So a man who cannot put people together, who cannot build bridges, I believe will not be able to manage a diverse country like Nigeria,” he said, before formally declaring Tinubu as the presidential candidate his faction would support in 2027.

Speaking earlier, the former South-West National Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, had dismissed the campaign promises of other presidential aspirants, declaring that the faction had settled for Tinubu as its preferred candidate ahead of the next general election.

“Forget what those skitmakers and political Nollywood actors are promising Nigerians. For us in the Labour Party, it is President Bola Tinubu till 2031. He is our sole candidate going into this 2027 election,” Arabambi declared.

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However, the endorsement has been rejected by the Nenadi Usman-led leadership of the Labour Party, which insisted that the gathering was unauthorised and did not represent the official position of the party.

The development comes amid the protracted leadership crisis within the LP, which followed the Supreme Court’s April 2025 judgment setting aside the Court of Appeal’s decision recognising Abure as the party’s National Chairman.

In its unanimous judgment, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to affirm Abure’s position because the dispute concerned the internal leadership affairs of a political party, an issue over which the courts could not exercise jurisdiction in the circumstances of the case.

The Supreme Court consequently allowed the appeal filed by Nenadi Usman, a former senator representing Kaduna South, and another appellant, while dismissing the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction for lacking merit.