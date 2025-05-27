UPDATED: PDP wants Court to order Oluwole Oke’s removal, refund of salaries, allowances

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to order the removal of Honourable Oluwole Oke as the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State for defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP, in a fresh suit filed on Monday by its lead counsel, Raphael Oyewole, is praying the court to make an order of mandamus compelling the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, to forthwith declare Oke’s seat vacant.

It said this would be in strict compliance with Section 68(1)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), having defected without any verifiable division, merger or faction within the political party.

The PDP urged the court to direct Abbas and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discharge their constitutional duties as provided by the law by declaring the seat vacant and initiate processes for the conduct of a bye-election into the vacant seat in the constituency.

The party sought an order directing the Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS) to withdraw all entitlements and stop payments of salaries, allowances, including benefits, to Oke.

The party equally sought an order directing the lawmaker to refund all salaries, emoluments, benefits, and allowances received from the date of his resignation from PDP to the date of judgment, having unlawfully retained a legislative seat in violation of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.

The plaintiff (PDP) had, in an originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1040/2025, listed Oke, House Speaker, Clerk of NASS, and INEC and 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

The party set out seven questions for the determination of the court, as well as eight reliefs. One of the questions is, “whether by virtue of Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), a member of the House of Representatives, such as the 1st defendant is not liable to forfeit his legislative seat, for resigning his membership of the plaintiff’s political party upon whose platform he was elected, to join another political party, in the absence of a division, merger or faction in the plaintiff political party.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit, which is yet to be assigned to a judge.

Oke, a six-term lawmaker, who represents the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun state, had said in his resignation letter, dated April 16 and addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 7, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun state which he copied the national and state chairmen of the party that, his decision to leave the PDP was after consultation with his political associates, friends, and family members.

