UPDATED: No pupil was kidnapped in Kaduna primary school, only 3 teachers, says govt

The Kaduna State government has cleared the air on the number of those abducted by bandits at Rema Primary School in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said following the attack by armed bandits at the school around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, government has compiled and analysed security reports.

“The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu, have been kidnapped,” he said.

He said pupils who had arrived the school to begin the day’s activities took to their heels in the course of the commotion, as the bandits invaded the premises on motorcycles.

“This led to two pupils going missing, identified as Ahmad Halilu and Kabiru Yahaya.

“However, we are happy to inform you that the two missing pupils have been found.

“We can also confirm that no single pupil was kidnapped from the school. Other than the three teachers previously mentioned, no staff or pupil of the school is missing following the attack,” he added.

The commissioner disclosed that security reports have also revealed that the bandits rustled several cattle and went away with five motorcycles and other valuables.

“As it stands, three teachers of the Rema Primary School, Birnin Gwari, have been kidnapped and following thorough checks, we can verify that no pupil was kidnapped.

“The military and other security agencies in the Birnin Gwari general area are in pursuit of the bandits to ensure that the three kidnapped persons are rescued safely,” he added.

