(UPDATED): Major fire disaster averted as tanker goes up in flames in Ibadan filling station

A major fire disaster was averted on Tuesday as a fuel tankerwent up in flames at a popular filling station, SAO, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The filling station, located at Falana area, Challenge, Ibadan, was almost razed when a tanker offloading its content exploded, causing part of the station to be engulfed.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, began around noon while onlookers watched as the tanker was on fire.

The fire was, however, put out through the joint efforts of men of the Oyo State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service.