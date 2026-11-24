The Katsina State Government has suspended the official engagements and travels of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, while setting up an investigative committee to examine the Emir of Daura sexual assault allegations involving a foreign tourist.

The decision was announced on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, on behalf of the state government.

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda expressed concern over the allegations and said the matter required careful consideration and appropriate action.

The governor subsequently directed the immediate formation of an investigative committee to establish the facts surrounding the reported incident and advise the government on the appropriate steps to take.

The government said the decision to constitute the panel was informed by the seriousness of the claims and the need for a thorough investigation.

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It also assured residents that justice would be served, adding that the committee’s findings and recommendations would be fully implemented.

As part of the measures introduced pending the conclusion of the investigation, the Emir’s official engagements and travels have been suspended.

The state government also appealed to residents and members of the public to remain calm, obey the law and avoid actions that could threaten public peace.

It urged residents to continue their normal activities, reaffirming its commitment to handling the Emir of Daura sexual assault allegations appropriately.

The committee’s findings are expected to determine the next course of action by the Katsina State Government.