Five Commissioners in the cabinet of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, superintending over different ministries, on Tuesday, turned in their resignation letters, citing a toxic atmosphere.

The former commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mom for Education; Hon. Gift Worlu for Housing; Dr. Jacobson Nbina for Transport; Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma, and Austin Ben-Chioma, Commissioner for Environment, believed to be loyal to Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister.

They have their letters dated 15th May 2024 and routed through the Secretary to State Government (SSG).

While four of them alluded to the toxic operating environment in the state, which they said was hampering the smooth discharge of their responsibilities as the reason for their resignation, the Commissioner of Transport said his resignation was “due to the unresolved political crisis in our dear state leading to lack of trust and apathy.”

In his letter, the Commissioner for Housing wrote; “I write to formally resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner of Housing. One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state.”

On his part, Mom, the Commissioner for Education wrote, “I formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today, the 15th day of May, 2024.

“It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity.

“It is however unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realize my set targets for the Education sector in the State.

“There is loss of trust, animosity, and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.

“I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish your administration well.”