The Lagos State High Court has adjourned until December 1, 2026, the case involving the leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, after granting interim orders restraining Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head.

The church’s Board of Trustees disclosed this in a statement, saying the orders were granted on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in Suit No. LD/0126PRA/2026.

According to the Board, the court also restrained Jimmy from interfering with the governance, administration and activities of the church.

The orders were granted ex parte, while the matter was adjourned until December 1, 2026, for mention.

The development comes amid an escalating leadership dispute following the Board’s earlier announcement withdrawing recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor and naming Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

Jimmy had rejected the purported removal, insisting that his appointment in September 2023 remained valid and that he continued to occupy the position.

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The Board, in its latest statement, said it remained committed to upholding the church’s constitution, preserving the legacy of its founding pastors and ensuring peace, stability and the spiritual wellbeing of the congregation.

It urged members to remain calm, prayerful and united, adding that it would refrain from further comments on the substantive issues before the court out of respect for the judicial process.

The latest court order represents a significant development in the dispute, which has generated widespread reactions within the Christian community.