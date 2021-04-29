UPDATED: CBN names Chairmen, MDs, other directors for First Bank Plc, First Bank Holdings

Following the removal of the chairmen and directors of the First Bank Plc and First Bank Holdings on Thursday night, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced new appointments in the organisations.

For the First Bank Holdings, Mr Remi Babalola was appointed as the chairman while Mr U.K. Eke was named as the Managing Director.

Others appointed as directors of the bank are Dr. Fatade Abiodun Oluwole, Kofo Dosekun, Remi Lasaki, Dr Alimi Abdulrasaq, Ahmed Modibbo, Khalifa Imam and Sir Peter Aliogo.

The First Bank Plc has as its chairman, Mr Tunde Hassan-Odukale while Mr Sola Adeduntan retained his position as Managing Director and Mr Gbenga Shobo, who was announced as the bank’s new Managing Director retained his position as Deputy Managing Director.

Other directors are Tokunbo Martins, Uche Nwokedi, Adekunle Sonola, Isioma Ogodazi, Ebenezer Olufowose, Ishaya Elijah Dodo, Remi Oni (Executive Director) and

Abdullahi Ibrahim (Executive Director).