UPDATED: Big Brother unveils new BBTitans housemates

Biggie surprised fans and viewers of Africa’s most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Titians, on Thursday evening, when he introduced another four new housemates.

The new housemates are Theo Thraw, Blue Aiva, Sandra and Miracle.

This happens to be the season’s first twist as Biggie surprised his housemates with their new counterparts walking into the house during the first pool party.

Although surprised, the older housemates introduced to viewers on Sunday accepted their new counterparts with open hands.

Miracle OP is a 24-year-old originally from Anambra, who described himself as witty, talkative, and a risk-taker.

He works at his family’s pharmaceutical company and considers himself a tough guy with a soft core, especially toward those who matter to him. He loves attention, having a good time, and can sometimes be impulsive.

Also, Sandra a 27-year-old Nigerian lady from Akwa Ibom, described herself as a confident boss who can sometimes be manipulative and passive-aggressive.